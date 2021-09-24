- Home
Hezbollah Announces The Arrival of Second Ship Carrying Iranian Diesel to Lebanon
By Staff
Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:
Hezbollah announces that the second ship loaded with diesel oil coming from the Islamic Republic of Iran has docked on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 22:00 in the Syrian port of Baniyas.
