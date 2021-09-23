No Script

'Israeli' Drone Crashes in Syria - Reports

‘Israeli’ Drone Crashes in Syria - Reports
folder_openSyria access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ Haaretz newspaper reported that a Zionist drone crashed in Syria on Wednesday due to a ‘technical malfunction.’

The paper claimed that the accident took place during a routine operation by the ‘Israeli’ military.

Zionist authorities are investigating to determine the cause of the accident and whether the information was leaked from the drone, Haaretz added.

The Zionist occupation authorities have not yet officially commented on the incident.

According to “The Times of ‘Israel’”, the type of crashed drone is still unknown.

In July last year, the Zionist military announced the launch of its drone into Lebanese territory during operational missions.

The military claimed at the time: “Some time ago, during an ‘Israeli’ army operation on the Lebanese border, an ‘Israeli’ military drone fell on Lebanese territory. There is no fear of confidential information leaking.”

In the days before the plane crash, the Lebanese border with the ‘Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories witnessed serious tension after the ‘Israeli’ assassination of a Hezbollah resistance member in Syria.

Israel Syria Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah

Comments

