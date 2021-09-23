No Script

Lebanon Records 718 COVID-19 Cases, Seven Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 718 coronavirus cases and seven deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday.

The cases were found among 17,142 tests, resulting in an average two-week positivity rate of 5.7 percent.

The report also showed that 285 people were in hospital with the virus, including 140 patients in intensive care and 43 on ventilators.

Among the latest cases, 15 were among travelers arriving in Lebanon. The new numbers bring the aggregate in Lebanon to 8,253 deaths and 619,950 cases since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

Meanwhile, a total of 9,027 first-dose vaccine jabs were administered, bringing the aggregate to 1,629,902, or 29.9 percent of the eligible population, as well as 11,647 second-dose jabs, resulting in a total of 1,345,603 individuals or 24.7 percent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated.

