Russian Plane with 6 On Board Disappears From Radar
Russia
By Staff, Agencies
An Antonov-26 plane with six people on board disappeared from radar in Russia's Khabarovsk region, according to the nation's emergency services ministry.
"The An-26 plane with six crew members on board disappeared from radars 38 kilometers south-west of Khabarovsk," a spokesman for emergency services said, Sputnik reported.
The plane was conducting the flight to test its communication equipment.
An Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency has been sent for a search operation, which is being hampered by poor weather conditions and a lack of daylight.
According to preliminary information, the incident may be blamed on bad weather, the spokesman added.
