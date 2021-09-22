No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ashura 2021

 

  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Lebanon

Bloomberg: Lebanon’s Inflation Rises to Highest Globally

Bloomberg: Lebanon’s Inflation Rises to Highest Globally
folder_openLebanon access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon’s annual rate of inflation has risen to the highest of all countries tracked by Bloomberg, surpassing Zimbabwe and Venezuela, as the financial meltdown in the country worsens, the international media and data company reported Tuesday.

Bloomberg said the consumer price index rose 137.8% from a year earlier in August, compared with 123.4% in July, according to the Lebanon Central Administration of Statistics. Consumer prices rose 10.25% from a month earlier while food prices rose 20.82%.

Lebanon’s inflation has skyrocketed in the past two years as the country’s financial and economic crisis spirals out of control, with politicians doing very little to mitigate its impact. The currency has lost nearly 90 percent of its value and plunged three quarters of residents into poverty.

Authorities have in recent months started reducing subsidies, as most items are now priced at the black market exchange rate. The Central Bank is running out of cash and has repeatedly warned the government about continuing subsidies.

After nearly 13 months of paralysis, billionaire and former premier Najib Mikati formed a new government that seeks to resume stalled bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund and creditors to restructure the debt. Lebanon defaulted on $30 billion of Eurobonds last year.

Lebanon economic crisis NajibMikati

Comments

  1. Related News
Bloomberg: Lebanon’s Inflation Rises to Highest Globally

Bloomberg: Lebanon’s Inflation Rises to Highest Globally

5 hours ago
Lebanon to Confront ‘Israeli’ Oil Drilling Plans

Lebanon to Confront ‘Israeli’ Oil Drilling Plans

5 hours ago
Lebanon Records 652 COVID-19 Cases, Six Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 652 COVID-19 Cases, Six Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

5 hours ago
New Lebanese Cabinet Wins Confidence Vote, Pledges to Liberate Occupied Territories

New Lebanese Cabinet Wins Confidence Vote, Pledges to Liberate Occupied Territories

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 22-09-2021 Hour: 02:28 Beirut Timing

whatshot