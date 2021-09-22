- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Lebanon Records 652 COVID-19 Cases, Six Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 652 coronavirus cases and six deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday.
The cases were found among 15,974 tests, resulting in an average two-week positivity rate of 5.8 percent.
The report also showed that 299 people were in hospital with the virus, including 139 patients in intensive care and 42 on ventilators. The two-week average of unvaccinated cases hospitalized stood at 85 percent.
Among the latest cases, 11 were among travelers arriving in Lebanon. The new numbers bring the aggregate in Lebanon to 8,246 deaths and 619,232 cases since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
Meanwhile, a total of 11,806 first-dose vaccine jabs were administered, bringing the total to 1,620,875, or 29.7 percent of the eligible population, as well as 11,805 second-dose jabs, resulting in a total of 1,333,956 individuals or 24.5 percent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated.
Comments
- Related News