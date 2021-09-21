Canada Elections: Prime Minister Trudeau Remains in Power

By Staff, Agencies

Canada's Justin Trudeau will remain Prime Minister, though the Liberal party will only hold a minority of seats in the House of Commons.

"You are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic and to the brighter days ahead. What we've seen tonight is that millions of Canadians have chosen a progressive plan," the newly re-elected leader proclaimed to audiences after the win.

Elections Canada reported that the Liberal party led 156 electoral districts nationally, while the Conservative party claimed dominance over 120 districts.

Trudeau managed to surpass Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, who accepted defeat in a speech to supporters after a ballot count.

"Our support has grown, it's grown across the country, but clearly there is more work for us to do to earn the trust of Canadians. My family and I are resolutely committed to continuing this journey for Canada," O'Toole reassured his base.

Analysts note that the race was unexpectedly close, with Conservatives initially leading the popular vote by a 2% margin over Liberals.

The election places Trudeau roughly where he left off – with the House minority that his party has held since 2019. A minority status will force Liberals to rely on the backing of opposition parties to pass laws.