No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Africa
  4. Africa...

Gov’t Source: Failed Coup Attempt in Sudan, Measures Being Taken to Contain It

Gov’t Source: Failed Coup Attempt in Sudan, Measures Being Taken to Contain It
folder_openSudan access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

An attempted coup in Sudan “failed” early on Tuesday, state media reported, without identifying the plotters.

“There has been a failed coup attempt, the people should confront it,” state media reported.

A Sudanese government source told Reuters that measures are being taken to contain it.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the coup had involved an attempt to take control of state radio in Omdurman, across the river Nile from the capital Khartoum.

sudan failedcoup

Comments

  1. Related News
Gov’t Source: Failed Coup Attempt in Sudan, Measures Being Taken to Contain It

Gov’t Source: Failed Coup Attempt in Sudan, Measures Being Taken to Contain It

3 hours ago
Sudan Floods Killed More Than 80 People since July

Sudan Floods Killed More Than 80 People since July

7 days ago
Tokyo Olympics: Second Judoka Drops Out Before Facing an ‘Israeli’

Tokyo Olympics: Second Judoka Drops Out Before Facing an ‘Israeli’

one month ago
Sudan: Protesters Demand Government Resign over IMF-Backed Reforms

Sudan: Protesters Demand Government Resign over IMF-Backed Reforms

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 21-09-2021 Hour: 01:24 Beirut Timing

whatshot