Lebanon Registers 302 COVID-19 Cases, Four Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.
Lebanon access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 302 coronavirus cases and four deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Monday.
The cases were found among 12,920 tests, resulting in an average two-week positivity rate of 5.9 percent.
The report also showed that 308 people were in hospital with the virus, including 151 patients in intensive care and 40 on ventilators. The two-week average of unvaccinated cases hospitalized stood at 86 percent.
Among the latest cases, 17 were among travelers to Lebanon from abroad. The new numbers bring the aggregate in Lebanon to 8,240 deaths and 618,580 cases since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
