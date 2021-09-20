No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ashura 2021

 

  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Yemen

Yemeni Defense Minister: No Invader Will Remain on Yemen’s Soil

Yemeni Defense Minister: No Invader Will Remain on Yemen’s Soil
folder_openYemen access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni Minister of Defense, Major General Mohammad al-Atifi, stressed that the victories achieved by the Army and the Popular Committees throughout all the operations, especially in Marib, embodied the will of the Yemeni people.

Al-Atifi confirmed that the Yemeni people made and are still making sacrifices until the liberation of all regions of their country from the colonial invaders.

During his inspection visit to Frontlines in Marib Governorate, the defense minister congratulated the great victories against the forces of the US-Saudi aggression and mercenaries.

"It is impossible for the Yemenis, according to their ancient history of struggle, to accept the invaders and occupiers, no matter how much the occupiers have military and material capabilities," he said, stressing that no invader or occupier will remain on the Yemeni soil.

Al-Atifi added that “The invaders are in a weak position, and the Yemenis, who have the right to defend their homeland, are on the strong side.”

Major General Al-Atifi pointed out that the achieved victories were the fruits of careful preparation during the stages of grounding for the offensive battle, which led to the enemy’s panic and humiliation.

He addressed the fighters, saying: "We are proud of your humanitarian stances, your courage and your high fighting skills."

Al-Atifi then explained that the countries of the US-Saudi aggression experience bad conditions in various aspects, military, economic, political, and media, and today they are paying heavy prices as a result of their tyranny, arrogance, and aggression against Yemen.

yemen SaudiArabia SaudiWarOnYemen 6YearsOfWarOnYemen

Comments

  1. Related News
Yemeni Defense Minister: No Invader Will Remain on Yemen’s Soil

Yemeni Defense Minister: No Invader Will Remain on Yemen’s Soil

6 hours ago
Yemeni Resistance Reveals Details of Operation ’Severe Punishment’ Against Saudi Aggressors In Marib

Yemeni Resistance Reveals Details of Operation ’Severe Punishment’ Against Saudi Aggressors In Marib

3 days ago
Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi Depth in Yet Another Retaliatory Operation

Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi Depth in Yet Another Retaliatory Operation

3 days ago
Yemeni Resistance Downs Saudi Spy Drone Over Saada

Yemeni Resistance Downs Saudi Spy Drone Over Saada

6 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 20-09-2021 Hour: 02:38 Beirut Timing

whatshot