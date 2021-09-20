No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Middle East...

Eight Killed After Shooter Opens Fire at Russian University

Eight Killed After Shooter Opens Fire at Russian University
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Eight people were confirmed dead, with six injured, after a shooting on the campus of a university in the Russian city of Perm.

Police have apprehended the perpetrator. Terrified students were filmed escaping through windows.

The incident happened, on Monday morning, at Perm State University, one of the oldest universities in the Urals region, close to where Europe and Asia meet. The school’s social media alerted everyone who was on campus to leave if possible, or lock themselves inside a room.

The crisis ended with the perpetrator apprehended, the university and the police reported. According to some media, he was injured by the police.

Law enforcement officials said the shooter is a student at the university where the attacks happened.

Earlier, unconfirmed reports identified him as an 18-year-old lone-wolf attacker named Timur Bekmansurov, who allegedly left a note describing his motives on social media.

Russia shooting

Comments

  1. Related News
Eight Killed After Shooter Opens Fire at Russian University

Eight Killed After Shooter Opens Fire at Russian University

8 hours ago
Syria’s Defense Minister Meets Jordanian Army Commander in Amman

Syria’s Defense Minister Meets Jordanian Army Commander in Amman

9 hours ago
Lebanon Protests at the UN after ‘Israel’ Grants Disputed Area Contract to Halliburton

Lebanon Protests at the UN after ‘Israel’ Grants Disputed Area Contract to Halliburton

9 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Detain Last Two Heroes of Operation “Tunnel of Freedom”

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Detain Last Two Heroes of Operation “Tunnel of Freedom”

11 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 20-09-2021 Hour: 02:38 Beirut Timing

whatshot