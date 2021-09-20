Syria’s Defense Minister Meets Jordanian Army Commander in Amman

By Staff, Agencies

Syria’s defense minister visited Jordan on Sunday to discuss stability on their mutual border, the first such meeting since the Syrian conflict erupted a decade ago when the two neighbors supported opposing factions, officials said.

The meeting follows a major army offensive to retake the last militants' bastion in southern Syria, and after re-establishing control this month over Deraa, a city south of Damascus, in a Russian brokered deal that averted an all-out military assault led by units of the army.

Jordanian army head Lieutenant General Yousef Hunaiti met Syrian Defense Minister and Chief of Staff Ali Ayyoub over the Deraa situation and to discuss issues such as the fight against terrorism and drug smuggling in the area, Jordan’s army said.

“The talks are within the concern to intensify future coordination over all common issues,” a statement from Jordan’s army said.

The Syrian army’s elite Fourth Division had for over two months besieged the area where the first peaceful protests against authoritarian rule broke out in 2011 before security forces cracked down and unrest developed into war.