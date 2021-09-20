No Script

Lebanon Registers 616 Coronavirus Cases, Four Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Registers 616 Coronavirus Cases, Four Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.
folder_openLebanon access_time 11 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 616 coronavirus cases and four deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Sunday.

Among the latest cases, 25 were travelers to Lebanon from abroad. The new numbers bring the aggregate in Lebanon to 8,236 deaths and 618,278 cases since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

Meanwhile, a total of 11,747 first-dose vaccine jabs were administered, bringing the total to 1,582,963, or 29 percent of the eligible population, as well as 10,401 second-dose jabs, resulting in a total of 1,301,467 individuals or 24 percent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated.

Lebanon Coronavirus COVID-19

