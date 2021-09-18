No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Zionist Entity

Solidifying Normalization: In First for “Israeli” Diplomat, Lapid to Visit Bahrain

Solidifying Normalization: In First for “Israeli” Diplomat, Lapid to Visit Bahrain
folder_openZionist Entity access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Friday that he will visit Bahrain later this month, the first such visit by an “Israeli” minister to the Gulf country following the normalization of ties last year.

Lapid announced the visit in a conference call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and diplomates from Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco, states that signed US-brokered agreements to normalize relations with the “Israeli” entity last year.

The officials marked the first anniversary of the so-called “Abraham Accords”, which have led to the opening of embassies, the launch of direct flights and a raft of agreements to boost economic ties. They expressed hope that the new relationships would be deepened and that other nations would follow suit.

"This ‘Abraham Accords’ club is open to new members," Lapid said, before announcing that he plans to visit Bahrain by the end of the month.

The “Israeli” entity’s top diplomat had already visited the UAE in June and Morocco last month.

Israel bahrain normalization

Comments

  1. Related News
Solidifying Normalization: In First for “Israeli” Diplomat, Lapid to Visit Bahrain

Solidifying Normalization: In First for “Israeli” Diplomat, Lapid to Visit Bahrain

one hour ago
Blinken: US Will Help Foster Further ‘Israeli’ Ties with Arab States

Blinken: US Will Help Foster Further ‘Israeli’ Ties with Arab States

one hour ago
Haaretz: In Countering Hezbollah, “Israel” Has a Long-term Problem!

Haaretz: In Countering Hezbollah, “Israel” Has a Long-term Problem!

one hour ago
‘Israeli’ Eyes on Iran, Hezbollah: Zionist Navy Steps Up Red Sea Presence amid Fears

‘Israeli’ Eyes on Iran, Hezbollah: Zionist Navy Steps Up Red Sea Presence amid Fears

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 18-09-2021 Hour: 02:14 Beirut Timing

whatshot