Ashura 2021

 

Blinken: US Will Help Foster Further ‘Israeli’ Ties with Arab States

folder_openZionist Entity access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged on Friday to encourage more Arab countries to normalize relations with the Zionist entity as he hosted a virtual meeting with Zionist and Arab counterparts to mark the first anniversary of a set of normalization agreements.

US President Joe Biden backed the deals since taking office in January, and senior aides have said they want more Arab countries to normalize relations with the Zionist entity.

On Friday, however, Blinken hailed their diplomatic and economic benefits, saying: “This administration will continue to build on the successful efforts of the last administration to keep normalization marching forward.”

He said the Biden administration would help foster the Zionist regime’s growing ties with the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco - as well as Sudan, which also reached a breakthrough with Tel Aviv last year – and would work to deepen its relationships with Egypt and Jordan.

Blinken said Washington would encourage more countries to follow their lead.

For his part, Zionist Foreign Minister Yair Lapid agreed, saying: “This Abraham Accords club is open to new members as well.”

Israel normalization UnitedStates

Comments

