Lebanon Records 857 Coronavirus Cases, Four Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 857 coronavirus cases and four deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Friday.
The cases were found among 18,621 tests, resulting in an average two-week positivity rate of 6.4 percent.
The report also showed that 325 people were in hospital with the virus, including 171 patients in intensive care and 46 on ventilators. The two-week average of unvaccinated cases hospitalized stood at 87 percent.
Among the latest cases, 14 were among travelers to Lebanon from abroad. The new numbers bring the aggregate in Lebanon to 8,228 deaths and 617,036 cases since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
Meanwhile, a total of 10,988 first-dose vaccine jabs were administered, bringing the total to 1,593,951, or 29.2 percent of the eligible population, as well as 6,430 second-dose jabs, resulting in a total of 1,307,897 individuals or 24 percent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated.
