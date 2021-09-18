- Home
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Arrest Two Palestinians in Occupied Al-Quds
By Staff, Agencies
The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces arrested on Friday tow Palestinians in Occupied al-Quds.
Palestinian media outlets reported that the occupation forces stormed into the Old City and arrested two Palestinians.
On Thursday, the occupation forces arrested a Palestinian in al-Khalil city in the West Bank.
