New Lebanese Government Approves Policy Statement

New Lebanese Government Approves Policy Statement
10 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon's new Cabinet approved on Thursday a policy program that aims to tackle one of the worst financial meltdowns in history.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati's government met at the Presidential Palace in Baabda to agree the draft policy statement, which will now be sent to Parliament for a vote of confidence.

The Parliament is set to meet next week.

An official said the draft, which included a resumption of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and reforming the banking sector, was approved with minor modifications.

