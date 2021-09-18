No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ashura 2021

 

  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Asia-Pacific
  4. Iran

Raisi Guarantees Security of Investors in Iran

Raisi Guarantees Security of Investors in Iran
folder_openIran access_time 12 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi told the country’s expatriates residing in Tajikistan that his government will provide security for investors in the Islamic Republic.

Upon his visit to Tajikistan to take part in Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO] summit, Raisi held a meeting on Thursday night with Iranians expatriates, during which he described the nationals living in other countries as great resources for the country's prosperity.

He further described them as continually striving to help improve their homeland in fields such as economics, science, technology, and engineering.

Raisi stated that one of his government's main priorities is to boost exports of goods and services, particularly to neighboring countries, which is an important factor in promoting the level of Iran's foreign trade ties.

President Raisi arrived in Dushanbe on Thursday after being invited by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO] conference.

Iran tajikistan SayyedEbrahimRaisi

Comments

  1. Related News
Raisi Guarantees Security of Investors in Iran

Raisi Guarantees Security of Investors in Iran

12 hours ago
Iran Amb. to IAEA: World Turning Blind Eye to “Israel’s” Nuke Activities for Over 5 Decades

Iran Amb. to IAEA: World Turning Blind Eye to “Israel’s” Nuke Activities for Over 5 Decades

one day ago
Raisi Stresses Importance of Regional, Asian Cooperation Ahead of SCO Summit

Raisi Stresses Importance of Regional, Asian Cooperation Ahead of SCO Summit

one day ago
Iran Ready to Meet Lebanon’s Demands in Various Fields – Amir Abdollahian

Iran Ready to Meet Lebanon’s Demands in Various Fields – Amir Abdollahian

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 18-09-2021 Hour: 12:00 Beirut Timing

whatshot