Lebanon Records 647 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 More Deaths

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 647 coronavirus cases and six deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.

The cases were found among 16,142 tests, resulting in an average two-week positivity rate of 6.4 percent.

The report also showed that 338 people were in hospital with the virus, including 173 patients in intensive care and 45 on ventilators. The two-week average of unvaccinated cases hospitalized stood at 86 percent.

Among the latest cases, 20 were among travelers to Lebanon from abroad. The new numbers bring the aggregate in Lebanon to 8,224 deaths and 616,179 cases since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

Meanwhile, a total of 11,747 first-dose vaccine jabs were administered, bringing the total to 1,582,963, or 29 percent of the eligible population, as well as 10,401 second-dose jabs, resulting in a total of 1,301,467 individuals or 24 percent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated.