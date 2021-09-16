Sayyed Nasrallah Urges People to Avoid Gatherings, Preserve Safety as Iran Fuel Convoy Arrives

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah called on the Lebanese people to avoid popular gatherings in Baalbek-Hermel area during the arrival of the fuel shipments from Iran.

Sayyed Nasrallah called for avoiding popular gatherings during the passage of the fuel cisterns convoy to preserve locals’ safety and facilitate its movement.

His Eminence thanked the people in the Baalbek-Hermel area for preparations to welcome the fuel convoy from Iran.

The resistance leader further called on Hezbollah forces to ensure the safe passage of the fuel tankers and prevent the people from gathering around them, apparently for fear of terrorism.

Sayyed Nasrallah’s statement read the following: