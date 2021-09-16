- Home
Sayyed Nasrallah Urges People to Avoid Gatherings, Preserve Safety as Iran Fuel Convoy Arrives
By Staff, Agencies
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah called on the Lebanese people to avoid popular gatherings in Baalbek-Hermel area during the arrival of the fuel shipments from Iran.
Sayyed Nasrallah called for avoiding popular gatherings during the passage of the fuel cisterns convoy to preserve locals’ safety and facilitate its movement.
His Eminence thanked the people in the Baalbek-Hermel area for preparations to welcome the fuel convoy from Iran.
The resistance leader further called on Hezbollah forces to ensure the safe passage of the fuel tankers and prevent the people from gathering around them, apparently for fear of terrorism.
Sayyed Nasrallah’s statement read the following:
I have been informed about the ongoing popular and media preparations in Baalbek-Hermel area to welcome the convoy of cisterns carrying fuel on Thursday.
I do know the huge amount of popular and honest interaction of our honorable people with this step.
Firstly, I thank them for this interaction and decades-long continued embracing. And secondly, I call on them and the brother Hezbollah officials in the region to avoid popular gatherings during the passage of the convoy to preserve everybody’s safety and comfort, and to ease the process of transferring [the fuel] in the best possible circumstances.
I reiterate my thanks to your love and pride.
Hassan Nasrallah
Wednesday, 15-09-2021
