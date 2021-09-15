No Script

Security Measures at Iran’s Nuclear Sites Reasonably Tightened

Security Measures at Iran's Nuclear Sites Reasonably Tightened
folder_openIran access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s governor to the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] confirmed that security measures at the country’s nuclear facilities have been reasonably tightened after the UN agency claimed inappropriate security checks of its inspectors at one of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“Security measures at the nuclear facilities in Iran are, reasonably, tightened,” Kazem Gharibabadi tweeted Tuesday, hinting at repeated acts of sabotage against Iranian nuclear sites in recent years, which the apartheid “Israeli” entity is responsible of.

Gharibabadi further added: “The IAEA inspectors have gradually come up with the new rules and regulations.”

The remarks came after The Wall Street Journal quoted diplomats as saying that Iranian security staff had subjected female IAEA inspectors to inappropriate searches.

In a statement issued in response to the report, the IAEA did not specify the inspectors’ gender but said it immediately raised the issue with Iran.

“Iran has provided explanations related to reinforced security procedures following events at one of their facilities. As a result of this exchange between the Agency and Iran there have been no further incidents,” the IAEA said.

