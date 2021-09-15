- Home
Lebanon Records 706 Coronavirus Cases, 8 Deaths in 24 Hrs.
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered eight coronavirus deaths and 706 cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday.
The cases were found among 16,892 tests, resulting in an average two-week positivity rate of 6.6 percent.
The report also showed that 365 people were in hospital with the virus, including 180 patients in intensive care and 49 on ventilators.
Among the latest cases, 49 was among travelers to Lebanon from abroad. The new numbers bring the aggregate in Lebanon to 8,210 deaths and 614,688 cases since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
Meanwhile, a total of 13,453 first-dose vaccine jabs were administered, bringing the total to 1,561,599 or 32.7 percent of the eligible population, as well as 9,944 second-dose jabs, resulting in a total of 1,280,330 individuals or 26.8 percent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated.
