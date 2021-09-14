Iran Armed Forces Urged to Catch Enemies Off Guard With “Stunning Weaponry”

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Iranian military commander has urged the Iranian Armed Forces to make major strides in boosting the country’s defensive technology and military weaponry to such an extent that would catch the Islamic Republic’s enemies off guard.

“[You are advised to] make great strides towards producing weapons [that are equipped] with advanced technologies and surprising capabilities to confront the enemy,” Major General Gholam-Ali Rashid, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said on Tuesday.

The headquarters serves as the country’s topmost military operational outpost. It is tasked with devising, coordinating, and overseeing the Armed Forces’ operational activities.

The commander made the remarks at an important meeting with the country’s newly-appointed defense minister, Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani. Other ranking officials from the headquarters and their deputies were in attendance at the meeting.

Rashid, meanwhile, voiced delight over Ashtiani’s appointment as defense minister.

He expressed gratitude towards Ashtiani for the quality of his “style of management and the premium state of interaction” with the whole range of the commanders of the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], in the past when the defense chief used to serve in various other capacities.

“I hope for the enhancement of the level of interactions between the Army and the IRG during your incumbency at the Defense Ministry,” Rashid stated.

He further advised the Armed Forces to center their efforts towards obtaining more advanced weaponry on a “revolutionary approach [that is] in line with realization of the far-sighted visions” of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

Iran’s military top brass and senior political leadership have invariably insisted that the country would never be the party to initiate any act of incursion.

However, they have also warned at the same time that the Armed Forces would deliver intense and “regret-inducing” responses within moments of any such incursion against Iran.

Such response, they insist, would cause potential aggressors far greater damage than they could have ever wanted to afflict on the Islamic Republic.