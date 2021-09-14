No Script

‘Israeli’ Firm Unveils Remote-controlled Armed Robot to Patrol Battle Zones

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ Aerospace Industries [IAI] on Monday unveiled a remote-controlled armed robot for the purpose of keeping Zionist troops out of harm's way during ground missions.

The "REX MKII" unmanned vehicle has the capabilities to patrol battle zones, assist in evacuation efforts, track infiltrators and execute remote attacks against threats, the IAI claimed.

The semi-autonomous machine was unveiled at DSEI 2021 in London, which claims to be the world's largest gathering of the defense and security community.

Rani Avni, deputy head of the company’s autonomous systems division, said the robot is operated by an electronic tablet and can be equipped with two machine guns, cameras and sensors.

It is reportedly the most advanced so far developed by IAI subsidiary ELTA Systems over the past 15 years.

The Zionist occupation military is currently using a similar but smaller unmanned platform called the "Jaguar" to patrol the border with the Gaza Strip.

