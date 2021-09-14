No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ashura 2021

 

  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Zionist Entity

Key Witness in Netanyahu Corruption Cases Killed in Plane Crash in Greece

Key Witness in Netanyahu Corruption Cases Killed in Plane Crash in Greece
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

A private plane carrying two ‘Israelis’ crashed Monday in Greece, killing both of them, a Greek navy source told AFP.

According to local media, the passengers were flying on a single-engine plane when the light aircraft went down off the island of Samos, near Turkey.

Although the two passengers were not immediately identified, Zionist media later reported that one of them was a senior employee at the ‘Israeli’ Communications Ministry and is considered a key witness in the many corruption cases filed against the Zionist entity’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The cause of the crash was not clear yet, and Greek media said the Cessna 172 plane appeared to have suffered a technical problem and disappeared from radar.

However, questions are raised whether the accident has been premeditated given the information that one of the deceased possesses quality information that could put Netanyahu behind bars.

Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, have been the subject of several probes over the years on suspicion of illicitly using the Zionist regime’s funds for their own needs.

Once he was still in power, Netanyahu repeatedly denies wrongdoing and claimed the indictments are part of an effort by political rivals, the media, police and prosecutors to curb his power.

Israel greece BenjaminNetanyahu

Comments

  1. Related News
Key Witness in Netanyahu Corruption Cases Killed in Plane Crash in Greece

Key Witness in Netanyahu Corruption Cases Killed in Plane Crash in Greece

4 hours ago
The Zionist Establishment Is Looking For Someone to Take Responsibility for Gilboa Prison Break

The Zionist Establishment Is Looking For Someone to Take Responsibility for Gilboa Prison Break

one day ago
‘Israeli’ Prisons Examined By Engineers amid Fears of More Escapes

‘Israeli’ Prisons Examined By Engineers amid Fears of More Escapes

one day ago
Security Failures, Sleeping Guard: How Did Six Palestinians Manage to Escape Heavily-guarded ‘Israeli’ Jail?

Security Failures, Sleeping Guard: How Did Six Palestinians Manage to Escape Heavily-guarded ‘Israeli’ Jail?

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 14-09-2021 Hour: 01:30 Beirut Timing

whatshot