- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
NHC: Hurricane Nicholas Makes Landfall along Texas Coast
By Staff, Agencies
Earlier, the National Hurricane Center [NHC] upgraded tropical storm Nicholas, which formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, to a Category 1 hurricane.
On Tuesday, the NHC said that Hurricane Nicholas made a landfall along the Texas coast.
US President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in the southeastern state of Louisiana in connection with tropical storm Nicholas raging across the region, the White House said.
"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the State of Louisiana and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Nicholas beginning on September 12, 2021, and continuing," the administration said in a statement late on Monday.
The hurricane is accompanied with heavy rainfall and wind. According to forecasters, the maximum wind speed will reach 120 kilometers per hour.
The hurricane is advancing at a speed of 17 kilometers per hour. Earlier it was reported that tropical storm Nicholas, which had formed in the Gulf of Mexico, had intensified to become a category one hurricane and was moving towards the American state of Texas.
The hurricane may affect the Lone Star State in the coming days as well as parts of the state of Louisiana.
Comments
- Related News