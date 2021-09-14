- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Lebanon Records 484 COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.
folder_openLebanon access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 10 coronavirus deaths and 484 cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Monday.
The cases were found among 12,175 tests, resulting in an average two-week positivity rate of 6.6 percent.
The report also showed that 387 people were in hospital with the virus, including 190 patients in intensive care and 53 on ventilators.
Among the latest cases, only two were among travelers to Lebanon from abroad. The new numbers bring the aggregate in Lebanon to 8,202 deaths and 613,982 cases since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
Comments
- Related News