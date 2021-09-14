No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ashura 2021

 

  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Lebanon

Lebanon Records 484 COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 484 COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.
folder_openLebanon access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 10 coronavirus deaths and 484 cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Monday.

The cases were found among 12,175 tests, resulting in an average two-week positivity rate of 6.6 percent.

The report also showed that 387 people were in hospital with the virus, including 190 patients in intensive care and 53 on ventilators.

Among the latest cases, only two were among travelers to Lebanon from abroad. The new numbers bring the aggregate in Lebanon to 8,202 deaths and 613,982 cases since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

Lebanon Coronavirus COVID-19

Comments

  1. Related News
Lebanon Records 484 COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 484 COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

5 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah: Diesel to Arrive in Lebanon Thursday… The American Conspiracies Will Fail as They Always Did

Sayyed Nasrallah: Diesel to Arrive in Lebanon Thursday… The American Conspiracies Will Fail as They Always Did

15 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver A Speech Tonight

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver A Speech Tonight

one day ago
Lebanon Registers 785 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 More Deaths

Lebanon Registers 785 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 More Deaths

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 14-09-2021 Hour: 01:30 Beirut Timing

whatshot