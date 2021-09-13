- Home
‘Israeli’ Warplanes, UAVs Attack Resistance Bases across Gaza
By Staff, Agencies
The Zionist occupation regime launched a combined aerial blitz using warplanes and armed drones against the Palestinian resistance’s bases throughout the Gaza Strip.
Reporting early on Monday, Palestine’s Shehab news agency said the aircraft had attacked an outpost belonging to the resistance in southern Gaza to the east of the city of Rafah.
The Zionist military, it added, hit the site on two occasions, claiming that the attacks were meant as a reaction to alleged earlier rocket fire from Gaza towards the occupied territories.
Palestinian sources, meanwhile, reported that explosions had echoed across the territory and Rafah itself suffered power outage during the ‘Israeli’ bombings.
The apartheid regime’s military aircraft and UAVs were also reported to have started conducting extensive overflights of the territory to apparently strike fear into Gaza’s residents.
‘Israeli’ drones separately struck another Palestinian outpost in the northern part of the coastal enclave.
The resistance has been retaliating against the fresh ‘Israeli’ aggression with anti-aircraft gunnery.
