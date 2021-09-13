No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ashura 2021

 

  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Palestine

‘Israeli’ Warplanes, UAVs Attack Resistance Bases across Gaza

‘Israeli’ Warplanes, UAVs Attack Resistance Bases across Gaza
folder_openPalestine access_time 14 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist occupation regime launched a combined aerial blitz using warplanes and armed drones against the Palestinian resistance’s bases throughout the Gaza Strip.

Reporting early on Monday, Palestine’s Shehab news agency said the aircraft had attacked an outpost belonging to the resistance in southern Gaza to the east of the city of Rafah.

The Zionist military, it added, hit the site on two occasions, claiming that the attacks were meant as a reaction to alleged earlier rocket fire from Gaza towards the occupied territories.

Palestinian sources, meanwhile, reported that explosions had echoed across the territory and Rafah itself suffered power outage during the ‘Israeli’ bombings.

The apartheid regime’s military aircraft and UAVs were also reported to have started conducting extensive overflights of the territory to apparently strike fear into Gaza’s residents.

‘Israeli’ drones separately struck another Palestinian outpost in the northern part of the coastal enclave.

The resistance has been retaliating against the fresh ‘Israeli’ aggression with anti-aircraft gunnery.

Israel Palestine Gaza IsraeliMilitary

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Warplanes, UAVs Attack Resistance Bases across Gaza

‘Israeli’ Warplanes, UAVs Attack Resistance Bases across Gaza

14 hours ago
Palestinians Shoot down ‘Israeli’ Drone Western Ramallah

Palestinians Shoot down ‘Israeli’ Drone Western Ramallah

2 days ago
‘Israeli’ Occupation Arrests Four of the Operation “Tunnel of Freedom” Heroes

‘Israeli’ Occupation Arrests Four of the Operation “Tunnel of Freedom” Heroes

2 days ago
Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners

Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 13-09-2021 Hour: 10:40 Beirut Timing

whatshot