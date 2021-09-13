No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver A Speech Tonight

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech tonight, at 20:30 Beirut time, to tackle the latest local and regional developments.

Al-Ahed News platforms will be covering the speech live in English:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @ala_alahed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

