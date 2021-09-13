- Home
Lebanon Registers 785 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 More Deaths
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 11 coronavirus deaths and 785 cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Sunday.
Among the latest cases, 26 were among travelers to Lebanon from abroad.
The new numbers bring the aggregate in Lebanon to 8,192 deaths and 613,498 cases since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
Meanwhile, a total of 2,085 first-dose vaccine jabs were administered, bringing the total to 1,547,551 or 32.5 percent of the eligible population, as well as 1,180 second-dose jabs, resulting in a total of 1,269,791 individuals or 26.6 percent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated.
