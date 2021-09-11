Ansarullah Warns Aggressors of Retribution after Brutal Murder of Yemeni Youth

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement condemned the ongoing acts of aggression against the impoverished country, saying they erode any chance for dialog to bring an end to a devastating Saudi war and inhumane blockade.

Ansarullah spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam made the remarks in a post on his Twitter account on Friday after new UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg called for "peaceful dialog" among the warring parties.

The call came amid reports that UAE militias had kidnapped, tortured and killed a Yemeni youth at a checkpoint in southwestern Lahij province.

Abdul Malik al-Sanabani had returned to his homeland to visit his family in Sanaa after years of studying in the US, but UAE militias accosted him and accused him of being an Ansarullah member.

“With the siege, the mercenaries of the aggression in the occupied areas are blocking roads and committing crimes against travelers, the last of which is the kidnapping and killing of Abdul Malik al-Sanbani. Such move is strongly rejected and condemned,” Abdul-Salam tweeted.

“The aggressor forces bear full responsibility. The continuation of this situation with the excessive brutality negates any opportunity for dialog before ending the siege and stopping the aggression,” he added.

Sanabani was killed by militias from the so-called Ninth Brigade “Thunderbolt” of the UAE-backed transitional council in the town of Tur al-Baha in the Lahj governorate.

Yemeni journalist Samir Al-Nimri published pictures of the young Abdul Malik before and after the crime on his Twitter account.

Saudi Arabia launched the Western-backed war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allied states such as the UAE, and with arms and logistics support from the US and several Western countries.

The aim was to return to power the former Riyadh-backed regime and crush the popular Ansarullah resistance movement which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.

The war has stopped well shy of all of its goals, despite killing tens of thousands of Yemenis and turning entire Yemen into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, Yemeni forces have gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the impoverished country.