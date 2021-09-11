No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Iraq

Iraqi PM to Visit Iran on Sunday

Iraqi PM to Visit Iran on Sunday
folder_openIraq access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will pay an official visit to Iran on September 12.

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, the Iraqi prime minister will arrive in Tehran on Sunday morning for talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, among others.

The Iraqi leader is going to hold talks about issues of mutual interest as well as the regional and international developments in meetings with the Iranian officials.

In late August, Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian took part in the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership and held meetings with senior Iraqi authorities on the sidelines of the summit.

In a meeting with the Iraqi premier, Amirabdollahian said his participation in the summit signified the Islamic Republic’s determination to support Iraq.

For his part, Al-Kadhimi highlighted the strategic relations between the two countries, praised Iran’s constructive and sustained role in backing Iraq, and thanked the Iranian high-ranking delegation for attending the summit in Baghdad.

Iran Iraq

Comments

  1. Related News
Iraqi PM to Visit Iran on Sunday

Iraqi PM to Visit Iran on Sunday

5 hours ago
US Pulls Missile System in Saudi Arabia amid Yemeni Resistance Ops

US Pulls Missile System in Saudi Arabia amid Yemeni Resistance Ops

6 hours ago
Palestinians Shoot down ‘Israeli’ Drone Western Ramallah

Palestinians Shoot down ‘Israeli’ Drone Western Ramallah

7 hours ago
Lebanon Registers 815 Coronavirus Cases, 12 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Registers 815 Coronavirus Cases, 12 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

9 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 11-09-2021 Hour: 02:04 Beirut Timing

whatshot