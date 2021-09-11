Imam Khamenei Congratulates Authoritative Return of 75th Naval Fleet

By Staff, Agencies

Congratulating the authoritative and honorable return of the 75th Naval Fleet of Army Navy from its mission in the Atlantic Ocean, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei appreciated the commander and staff of the Army.

The text of the message of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Imam Khamenei, which was conveyed to Major General Sayyed Abdolrahim Mousavi Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army, is as follows: