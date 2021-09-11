No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ashura 2021

 

  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Middle East...

Palestinians Shoot down ‘Israeli’ Drone Western Ramallah

Palestinians Shoot down ‘Israeli’ Drone Western Ramallah
folder_openPalestine access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian youths shot down a Zionist military occupation drone in the west of Ramallah on Saturday morning.

The ‘Israeli’ drone crashed in the village of Nabi Saleh, west of Ramallah, Palestine al-Youm reported.

The Zionist military forces attacked the village of Nabi Saleh after the operation.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation regime has used all its facilities from UAVs and a large number of its military and security forces to arrest six escaped prisoners from Gilboa Prison.

On Friday, the Zionist occupation arrested two of the escapees.

Hours ago, ‘Israeli’ media also said it arrested two others of the six Palestinian prisoners who had escaped from the high-security prison last week.

Five individuals are believed to be members of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine and the other one belongs to the Fatah movement [Palestinian National Liberation Movement].

Palestine ramallah IsraeliMilitary NabiSaleh

Comments

  1. Related News
Palestinians Shoot down ‘Israeli’ Drone Western Ramallah

Palestinians Shoot down ‘Israeli’ Drone Western Ramallah

7 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Occupation Arrests Four of the Operation “Tunnel of Freedom” Heroes

‘Israeli’ Occupation Arrests Four of the Operation “Tunnel of Freedom” Heroes

10 hours ago
Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners

Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners

one day ago
Grave Repercussions against Palestinian Detainees behind ‘Israeli’ Bars: Incursion, Repression, and Burning Cells

Grave Repercussions against Palestinian Detainees behind ‘Israeli’ Bars: Incursion, Repression, and Burning Cells

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 11-09-2021 Hour: 02:04 Beirut Timing

whatshot