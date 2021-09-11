- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Lebanon Registers 815 Coronavirus Cases, 12 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 12 COVID-19 deaths and 815 cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Friday.
The cases were found among 20,364 tests, resulting in an average two-week positivity rate of 7 percent.
The report also showed that 386 people were in hospital with the virus, including 184 patients in intensive care and 50 on ventilators.
Among the latest cases, 17 was among travelers to Lebanon from abroad. The new numbers bring the aggregate in Lebanon to 8,169 deaths and 611,912 cases since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
Meanwhile, a total of 11,204 first-dose vaccine jabs were administered, bringing the total to 1,533,281 or 32.2 percent of the eligible population, as well as 8,136 second-dose jabs, resulting in a total of 1,259,006 individuals or 26.4 percent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated.
Comments
- Related News