Hezbollah Deputy SG: Iranian Fuel Shipments to Lebanon A Political Achievement against US Injustice

By Staff, Agencies

The fact that Iranian ships transport fuel for Lebanon is a political, social and moral achievement in the face of the US oppression and its crimes against humanity, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem said.

Addressing the Arab Forum, United for Lebanon Resisting Siege, Monopoly, and Corruption on Friday, Sheikh Qassem said the developments in the country are in stark contrast to the US-‘Israeli’ project.

He said the Americans were surprised to see that the fuel-laden ships – coming from Iran - have broken the siege of Lebanon and provided the Lebanese with the vital product.

Hezbollah has confronted the ‘Israeli’ occupiers and would be able to counter the US siege in appropriate ways, the deputy secretary general emphasized.

Sheikh Qassem also called for cooperation and solidarity among Arab countries, particularly among Lebanon’s neighbors, saying Beirut welcomes any unconditional support.

The first ship carrying Iranian fuel reportedly entered Syria’s territorial waters on September 2 to unload its cargo, which will be then transferred to Lebanon via tankers. Informed sources said that two other Iranian ships will also deliver their cargo to Lebanon through the same mechanism.

Fuel shortages in Lebanon have forced businesses and government offices to close, threatening to cause blackouts at hospitals and halt transportation and other vital sectors in the Arab country.

The plan to buy Iranian fuel, announced by Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in August, is seen as a watershed in the US sanctions, which have severely affected Lebanon and Iran alike.