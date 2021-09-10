No Script

Ohio’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Lockdown after Active Shooter Reported

folder_openUnited States access_time 9 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Security forces are now sweeping Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio although no information concerning possible injuries has been reported so far.

An active shooter situation was reported at the WPAFB facility located east of Dayton, Ohio, the 88th Air Base Wing confirmed on Thursday evening.

Authorities received several reports of shots being fired at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center [NASIC] in Area A at the facility.

Residents reported that a lockdown alert was heard over loudspeakers in the area, in addition to text messages. Authorities are asking everyone to take shelter in place.

“Take cover until all clear is heard,” the loudspeaker reportedly said.

The base, apparently responding to concerns about the lack of clarity, later tweeted that they are working to assess the situation. The military did not provide more detail.

NASIC, headquartered at WPAFB, is the Pentagon's primary source for foreign air and space threat analysis, according to the official website.

