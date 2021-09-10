- Home
Lebanon Registers 900 COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 13 coronavirus deaths and 900 cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.
Among the latest cases, 29 were among travelers to Lebanon from abroad. The new numbers bring the aggregate to 8,157 deaths and 611,097 cases since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
Meanwhile, a total of 9,204 first-dose vaccine jabs were administered, bringing the total to 1,522,077 or 31.9 percent of the eligible population, as well as 10,418 second-dose jabs, resulting in a total of 1,250,870 individuals or 26.3 percent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated.
