No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Asia-Pacific
  4. China

Biden Contacts China’s Xi for the First Time in Seven Months

Biden Contacts China’s Xi for the First Time in Seven Months
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden spoke Thursday with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the White House said, making it the first direct communication between the leaders in seven months.

They held “a broad, strategic discussion” in which they tackled “areas where our interests converge, and areas where our interests, values and perspectives diverge,” the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed their nations’ mutual responsibility in ensuring that the “competition" between them does not turn into "conflict.”

They also agreed to deal with “issues openly and straightforwardly” on issues where there is agreement and issues where there is not.

China’s media called the conversation between the world’s two largest economies “candid" and "in-depth.”

Relations between China and the US declined under Biden’s predecessor, former president Donald Trump, who launched a trade war with Beijing in 2018.

The US has kept trade restrictions despite Biden espousing a departure from Trump’s foreign policy. Points of contention include cybersecurity breaches from China, transparency over the origins of the coronavirus and trade disputes.

Biden had a close working relationship with Xi during the Obama administration, in which he served as vice president, and has voiced willingness to improve relations with Beijing.

China JoeBiden XiJinping UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Biden Contacts China’s Xi for the First Time in Seven Months

Biden Contacts China’s Xi for the First Time in Seven Months

9 hours ago
Freezing Afghanistan’s Assets, Aid Funds Could Throw Millions into Poverty, Spark Refugee Crisis - UN

Freezing Afghanistan’s Assets, Aid Funds Could Throw Millions into Poverty, Spark Refugee Crisis - UN

10 hours ago
Raisi: Unconstructive IAEA Attitude Can’t Have Constructive Response

Raisi: Unconstructive IAEA Attitude Can’t Have Constructive Response

one day ago
Iran Slams ’Foreign Intervention’ in Afghanistan amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban

Iran Slams ’Foreign Intervention’ in Afghanistan amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 10-09-2021 Hour: 02:46 Beirut Timing

whatshot