- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
US Navy Sets Up Gulf Drone Task Force
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 11 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
The US Navy's Fifth Fleet said Thursday it launched a new task force in the Gulf incorporating drones and artificial intelligence following maritime attacks allegedly blamed on Iran.
A statement by the US Naval Forces Central Command, or NAVCENT, said the task force would rely on regional and coalition partnerships.
"The bottom line on why we're doing this is so that we can develop and integrate unmanned systems and AI as a means to do two things," NAVCENT commander Brad Cooper said.
"One, enhance our maritime domain awareness, and two, increase deterrence," he said in the statement.
Comments
- Related News