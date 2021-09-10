No Script

Ashura 2021

 

US Navy Sets Up Gulf Drone Task Force

US Navy Sets Up Gulf Drone Task Force
11 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The US Navy's Fifth Fleet said Thursday it launched a new task force in the Gulf incorporating drones and artificial intelligence following maritime attacks allegedly blamed on Iran.

A statement by the US Naval Forces Central Command, or NAVCENT, said the task force would rely on regional and coalition partnerships.

"The bottom line on why we're doing this is so that we can develop and integrate unmanned systems and AI as a means to do two things," NAVCENT commander Brad Cooper said.

"One, enhance our maritime domain awareness, and two, increase deterrence," he said in the statement.

