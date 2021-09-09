Raisi: Unconstructive IAEA Attitude Can’t Have Constructive Response

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi warned the United Nations nuclear watchdog against the consequences of its “unconstructive” attitude towards Iran.

Raisi made the remarks during a phone call initiated by European Council chief Charles Michel, which he had officially requested to hold with the Iranian chief executive.

“Instances of Iran’s serious cooperation with the [International Atomic Energy] Agency [IAEA] serve as shining examples of its will to observe transparency in its nuclear activities,” Raisi said.

“[However,] the agency’s unconstructive attitude will be disruptive of the negotiation course,” he noted, adding, “Naturally, it defies logic to expect Iran to offer a constructive reaction to such attitude.”

The IAEA has, on several occasions, relied on so-called information provided to it by the US and the Zionist Mossad spy agency to allege the presence of “uranium traces” on some locations inside the Islamic Republic.

The body that is forbidden from trusting alleged data provided to it by foreign intelligence services has been using the claims to request visits to those sites on Iranian soil.

Tehran, which has been warning the agency against adopting such approaches, has, nevertheless, provided it with voluntary access to those sites to show its goodwill. The good-faith gestures have not stopped the agency, though, from repeating such requests.

Raisi said Iran was the only country that stood by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] in the face of the United States and Europeans’ non-commitment.

The US left the historic 2015 nuclear deal three years after its conclusion and began reinforcing its oppressive sanctions against the Iranian nation. Its European allies in the deal—the UK, France, and Germany—were quick to start toeing Washington’s sanction line as closely as possible.

Raisi also took exception to Europe’s refusal to duly condemn the US’s early 2020 “terrorist” assassination of Iran’s senior anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

The entire world witnessed that Iran was the only country to truly confront Daesh’s [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorism in Iraq and Syria, the Iranian president asserted.

He called General Soleimani, who used to direct Iran’s military advisory assistance to Baghdad and Damascus in the face of the group, “a hero of terror fight in the region and the world,” censuring European countries for failing to adopt a “just position” on his assassination.