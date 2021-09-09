No Script

Ashura 2021

 

Iran, UAE FMs Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments

folder_openIran access_time 9 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed held talks on the relations between the two countries and the latest regional developments.

Bin Zayed phoned Amir Abdollahian to congratulate him on his appointment as the Islamic Republic’s new top diplomat.

He then referred to his friendship with Amir Abdollahian and their previous meetings, stressing the good and neighborly relations between the two countries.

Iran’s foreign minister, for his part, thanked his Emirati counterpart’s phone call and his congratulation and emphasized the strong and stable relationship between Iran and the UAE.

He also discussed the latest regional developments with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and underlined the significance of consultations between Tehran and Abu Dhabi over bilateral as well as regional and international issues.

Amir Abdollahian also spoke of his recent meeting with the UAE’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed, and described as important the support of the two countries’ leaders for expanding bilateral relations.

Iran UAE abdallah bin zayed hossein amir abdollahian

Comments

