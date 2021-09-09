Gilboa Prison at Boiling Point and State of Alert in Ramon Prison

Palestine’s Commission of Detainees Affairs revealed that the special units of the “Israel” Prison Service [IPS] have been carrying out a brutal campaign of repression against prisoners in section 3 of Gilboa Prison.

This detention facility is reportedly experiencing rising tensions after the escape of six prisoners the day before yesterday.

The commission warned that the situation as at boiling point in the prison due to the repressive measures carried out by the “Israeli” special units, accompanied by forces from the so-called border guards. One of the prisoners, Malik Ahmed Hamed from Silwad, Ramallah District, responded by spraying hot water on one of the soldiers.

The commission explained that Hamed was beaten and isolated. All prisoners in section 3 were transferred to Shata prison, where the Shabas soldiers beat them during the transfer.

The commission also confirmed that the IPS sent a large force to Ramon prison this morning to transfer Islamic Jihad prisoners to other facilities. According to the commission, a state of tension has also gripped this prison.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club reported that the detainees in all detention facilities informed prison administrations that if the punitive measures against them continue, they would engage in an open confrontation.

According to the latest information provided by the Club, it was confirmed that a group of detainees had arrived at the Negev and Ofer prisons from Gilboa’s section 2. The prison administration started transferring prisoners from this section from the first day.

It also added that the 34 prisoners who were transferred to Ofer prison were isolated in section 18. Meanwhile, the prison administration is threatening to empty four cells in section 22 in Ofer. The cells house Islamic Jihad prisoners.

Prison authorities are threatening to place them in other cells. This was rejected by the detainees in Ofer as well as the rest of the detention facilities.

After the six prisoners freed themselves from Gilboa Prison, the administration imposed a number of repressive measures, including transfers, search operations, especially in Gilboa prison, closing all prisoner sections, reducing time in the yard, and closing facilities such as the laundry room.

It also deprived them of access to the canteen and threatened to impose more measures.