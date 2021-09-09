- Home
Lebanon Records 1,008 COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 15 coronavirus deaths and 1,008 cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday.
The cases were found among 18,172 tests, resulting in an average two-week positivity rate of 7.4 percent.
The report also showed that 413 people were in hospital with the virus, including 199 patients in intensive care and 50 on ventilators.
Among the latest cases, only one was among travelers to Lebanon from abroad. The new numbers bring the aggregate in Lebanon to 8,144 deaths and 610,197 cases since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
Meanwhile, a total of 7,332 first-dose vaccine jabs were administered, bringing the total to 1,512,873 or 31.7 percent of the eligible population, as well as 10,503 second-dose jabs, resulting in a total of 1,240,452 individuals or 26 percent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated.
Comments
