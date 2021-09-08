Syrian Army Scores New Victory, Enters Daraa al-Balad

By Staff, Agencies

Units of the Syrian Army have entered Daraa al-Balad, the last stronghold of the terrorists in the war-country’s south, and raised Syria’s national flags there, as a bid to get rid of terrorist remnants proceeds successfully.

They entered Daraa al-Balad neighborhood on Wednesday morning and began to install a number of army points in preparation for purge of terrorist remnants, weapons, ammunition, explosive devices, tunnels, fortifications and dens, which have been by terrorists against civilians and army points.

The Syrian Army units also raised the national flag in al-Arbaeen neighborhood, within the framework of a truce agreement proposed by the Syrian government last month.

Under the truce deal reached on August 14, the militants were obliged to hand over their weapons, and the government forces were due to set up checkpoints in nine districts of Daraa al-Balad.

The establishment of full government control over Daraa is highly important because it borders the occupied Golan Heights which the apartheid “Israeli” entity has used to treat wounded terrorists fighting against the Syrian government since 2011.