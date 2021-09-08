Palestinian Detainees in “Israeli” Prisons on High Alert

Translated by Staff, Agencies

The Commission of Detainees’ Affairs revealed that Palestinian detainees in “Israeli” jails and detention centers announced a general mobilization and a rebellion against all prison administration laws, in the light of the continued imposition of the repressive and punitive measures taken against them for the third consecutive day, after six prisoners managed to escape through a tunnel from the high security Gilboa Prison.

In a press release, the commission explained that representatives on behalf of the detainees in “Israeli” prisons and detention centers deliberated and agreed to confront attacks by the repression units and the prison police by all means and methods, and not to succumb to these hateful racist practices, stemming from military failure.