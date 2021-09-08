- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Breaking Out of “Israeli” Prisons Is Not A Rarity!
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
Designed by Al-Ahed News
The most recent prison break from an “Israeli” jail was not the first, previous attempts happened throughout time. Below is an infographic that details these attempts.
Comments
- Related News